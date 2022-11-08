A celebrity antiques expert is visiting Lichfield to film for a new series of a popular daytime TV show.

David Dickinson will be at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 15th November.

The auction will form part of the Dickinson’s Real Deal series and will see items consigned at dealer days in Market Bosworth and Walsall go under the hammer.

Richard Winterton said:

“It is wonderful to be welcoming David and his team back to Lichfield. “We had two huge dealer days recently at Market Bosworth and the Bescot Stadium which uncovered some very interesting items. “We’re all looking forward to creating some more memorable saleroom scenes so do come on down and join us.” Richard Winterton

Filming takes place duringthe family firm’s antiques and home sale on 15th November 15, which starts at 9.30am.

Members of the public are welcome to go along and booking is not necessary.

The auction catalogue can be viewed online.