A school in Lichfield will host an open morning for potential pupils and their families next month.

The event at Lichfield Cathedral on 1st December will be for children going into reception year in 2023.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s an invitation to discover the heart and soul of our school – the real joy of learning something new every day, whether it’s playing a musical instrument for the first time, baking your first cake or making a new friend.” Lichfield Cathedral School spokesperson

The event takes place from 9am to 11am at the school’s site in Longdon Green. For more details email admissions@lichfieldcathedralschool.com.