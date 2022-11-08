Streethay is set to remain in the parliamentary constituency of Lichfield after revised plans were published.

Original proposals from the Parliamentary Boundary Commission for England would have seen residents voting for Tamworth’s MP in future.

But while Streethay will remain with Lichfield under the revisions, Whittington will be moved into the neighbouring constituency.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“I am relieved and happy that the Parliamentary Boundary Commission has seen sense, after studying the evidence and listening to the over 500 residents who argued for Streethay to remain in the Lichfield Parliamentary Constituency. “My only regret is that I shall lose Whittington in this change to the Tamworth parliamentary constituency, but we shall gain Wall and adjoining hamlets. “This has become necessary as more people have moved into the Lichfield constituency and we have become too populous.” Michael Fabricant

An online consultation on the revised proposals will also take place until 5th December.

“I urge everyone to contact the commission, as I shall, to say that I agree with their revised proposal.” Michael Fabricant

The final decision will not be formalised until being approved by Parliament in 2023.

The full conclusions of the Boundary Commissioners on the revised proposals were:

“We received more representations concerning the Lichfield ward of Whittington and Streethay than any other single ward in the region. “Over 500 individual responses raised unanimous objection to Streethay’s proposed inclusion in the Tamworth constituency. “Residents in both Lichfield and Streethay submitted thorough arguments advocating for Streethay’s inclusion in the Lichfield constituency. Respondents referenced the physical proximity of Streethay to Lichfield, the reliance on the city for services and amenities, and the clear geographical separation from Tamworth. “Many representations explained how Streethay is no longer separated from the city, and is now considered an ‘integral part of Lichfield’. “The Assistant Commissioners visited Streethay and observed that, while Streethay could be considered as its own separate community, it also appeared to have a heavy reliance on Lichfield for local amenities. “Further to this, the A38 to the east of Streethay acts as a physical divide between Streethay and the rest of the ward, and reinforces the separation between Streethay and its nearest population centre to the east. “As a result of the evidence gathered both during consultations and the site visit, the Assistant Commissioners agreed that excluding Streethay from the Lichfield constituency would be undesirable.” Parliamentary Boundary Commission for England