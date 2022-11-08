Photographers in Lichfield have been celebrating after a local club’s presentation evening.

Lichfield Camera Club welcomed Douglas Armour, the gallery co-ordinator at The Hub at St Mary’s to present the awards.

A spokesperson said:

“A keen photographer himself, Douglas gave members a short biography of his personal photographic journey that started in the days of film with the encouragement of his father. “This was followed by a slideshow of all the images of award winners which won particular praise from Douglas for the variety and quality of the images.” Lichfield Camera Club spokesperson

Sandra Morgan won both colour and mono print the beginners/intermediate section, with Ivan Shaw winning the project digital image competition in this section.

The advanced colour print competition was won by Joe Anderson, while Sue Freeman scooped the mono print competition and Darron Matthews the projected digital image competition.

The open Three of a Kind competition was won by Anne Anderson.

Other winners included Ann Wright for most improved photographer and Graham Slight for the most creative image.

The chairman’s award went to Sue Freeman for her service to the club over a number of yeas.

For more information about the club’s activities visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.