Chasetown will face a tough midweek trip as they head to Spalding United.

The Scholars go into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Shepshed Dynamo at the weekend.

But Mark Swann’s men will face a Spalding side sitting fourth in the table who are yet to be beaten in the league this season.

Kick-off this evening (8th November) is at 7.45pm.