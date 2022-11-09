An artist has welcomed elders from South Asian communities in Birmingham to an exhibition at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Prayers of the Past by Tasawar Bashir explores untold stories of service using soundscapes objects and a digital prayer mat.

His guests were among those he interviewed as part of the preparation for the exhibition.

Tasawar said:

“During the First and Second World Wars, Indian Army recruitment was heavily concentrated on rural areas known presently as Pakistan Punjab, Indian Punjab, the North West Frontier, Azad Kashmir and Bangladesh, where many were known ‘begaris’ – the landless. “They were the forgotten unsung heroes, playing vital roles as low rank soldiers or non-military functionaries such as porters or stretcher bearers. “Due to their low profile and less glamorous roles, their history was largely ignored by official military narratives and subsequent generations of British-born South Asians have either no knowledge or many unanswered questions about elders who took part in various military campaigns.” Tasawar Bashir

Wanting to explore the stories of those who served, Tasawar studied letters written by soldiers held in the British Library. He also consulted with community elders who he worked alongside for 12 months in Birmingham.

“The previously untold stories of these men and women are at the heart of the exhibition, as they remember the lives of veterans who lived in Birmingham and reflect on the minds of young men who felt they were seeing the end of their world edge closer each day. “It was extremely important to me to bring these elders to the exhibition, to understand the important role they played in the creative process and, most importantly, to see their own stories of service and sacrifice recorded and recognised for the first time. “As an artist, my work explores creative methods and modes of expression to tackle social injustice. “I believe some communities struggle because they do not fully grasp their cultural capital, especially when their social histories are hidden or distorted. When a community’s history contains gaps, due to trauma or other factors, it leaves a collective void that each member carries – most often unknowingly. “It has been inspiring to work with community elders to unearth some of the previously untold stories, filling the knowledge gap, while recognising their incredible service.” Tasawar Bashir

Prayers for the Past will be on display at the National Memorial Arboretum until 21st November.