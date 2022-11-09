People are being given the chance to see an historic Lichfield building in a new light.

The Waterworks at Night event will be held from 7pm to 8pm on 2nd and 3rd December at Sandfields Pumping Station.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Waterworks Trust said:

“This is a special illuminated season tour of the Grade 2* Victorian Sandfields Pumping Station and the unique Cornish beam engine.” Lichfield Waterworks Trust

Tickets are £7.50 and include a glass of mulled wine or a non-alcoholic drink and a mince pie. They can be booked online.