Two Jack Langston goals were not enough to secure victory for Chasetown as they fell to defeat at Spalding United.

Taking on an unbeaten side, the visitors had the lion’s share of possession in the first half, though neither side created a clear cut goal scoring opportunity.

It was very much against the run of play when a Spalding player was felled inside the area and the Tulips took the lead with an Archie Jones spot kick.

The Scholars netted a deserved leveller a minute after the break as Langston fired home from close range.

Elliot Sandy restored the lead for the hosts on 64 minutes, but Chasetown weren’t done and levelled again three minutes later with superb link-up play between Joey Butlin and goal scorer Langston who added his second.

Butlin almost immediately added a third. He had seemingly done the hard work to get beyond the Tulips goalkeeper, but the forward wasn’t able to get his shot away towards goal and the chance was gone.

The Scholars paid the price as Spalding went straight up the other end and made it 3-2 themselves with another Sandy goal.

Mark Swann’s men never gave up though. Jon Letford had a chance blocked and then in the dying seconds, Luke Yates headed over the bar.