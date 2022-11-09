Analysis has revealed that Lichfield’s MP received more than 3,000 “toxic” posts on Twitter in a six week period.

More than three million social media posts mentioning MPs across the country were analysed by the BBC’s Shared Data Unit.

The project used a machine-learning tool to identify toxic comments defined as rude, disrespectful or unreasonable and likely to make someone exit a conversation.

The findings, released as part of the Local News Partnership, found that more than 130,000 such tweets were sent to politicians during a six week period in March and April.

The data reveals that Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant was subject to a total of 3,016 posts deemed to be toxic.

The figure puts him 11th in a table of the number of such posts received – and above the likes of Matt Hancock, Jeremy Corbyn, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove and Jess Phillips.

Of those sent to Mr Fabricant, 372 were deemed to be “severely toxic”.

The Conservative MP said the way the social media platform was used meant such communications were more likely.

“I use three social media platforms – Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. They are used very differently. “Instagram is primarily a platform for my photos, while Facebook tends to be a fairly factual medium for me where I will post what I have done and pictures I have taken rather than opinions I hold. “Twitter, however, is a very different kettle of fish. It is not a platform that can be used for much detail being restricted to 240 characters and, by its nature, it is very eclectic. “Do I go out of my way on Twitter to be controversial at times? Yes. I do so to be interesting and to be an effective communicator. Am I upset by ‘toxic’ comments? Mostly no. “Indeed, I often don’t have time to read them as I am busy doing other work as a Member of Parliament. I would be more upset if, like most MPs, I always stuck to the party line, were inevitably dull as a consequence and didn’t have interactions with those in the twittersphere. “So, in many ways I am flattered that the number of so-called ‘toxic’ tweets directed at me is more than the likes of Matt Hancock, Jeremy Corbyn, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove and Jess Phillips – it shows that I am getting through to people. Michael Fabricant

The analysis of the data also looked at the language used in toxic tweets to MPs – with “stupid” and “pathetic” the two most commonly used adjectives in the millions of messages sent during the six week period.

It also found that female MPs were more likely to be called “thick” and “ignorant” and be subject to sexualised language, while their male counterparts were more likely to be called “liars”.

“The effects are really serious”

Ellen Judson, head of the Centre for the Analysis of Social Media digital research hub at independent think tank Demos, said that online abuse was taking a toll on MPs.

“The effects are really serious – the status quo of online discourse is just untenable. “We’ve seen stories of MPs feeling they have to step down because the abuse is just too much, MPs being afraid for their families and we’ve seen people say they don’t want to go into politics for this reason. They have seen the abuse others have received and they think it’s just not worth it. “The psychological toll on individuals is very serious.” Ellen Judson

The data also found Conservative MPs were nearly twice as likely as a Labour MP to receive a tweet classed as severely toxic – something Mr Fabricant said did not come as a shock.