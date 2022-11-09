A Lichfield business is celebrating after receiving accreditation from an industry body.

Walkers Transport has secured a bronze award from the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) in recognition of the firm’s commitment to high quality fleet transport.

The voluntary accreditation scheme aims to drive up standards and demonstrate which operators are achieving exemplary levels of best practice in safety, efficiency and environmental protection.

Tim Bentley, health, environmental and quality manager at Walkers Transport, said: