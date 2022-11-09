A Lichfield business is celebrating after receiving accreditation from an industry body.
Walkers Transport has secured a bronze award from the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) in recognition of the firm’s commitment to high quality fleet transport.
The voluntary accreditation scheme aims to drive up standards and demonstrate which operators are achieving exemplary levels of best practice in safety, efficiency and environmental protection.
Tim Bentley, health, environmental and quality manager at Walkers Transport, said:
“Bronze accreditation officially recognises that we employ good practice and that we’re fully compliant with the requirements laid out by the FORS Standard – this includes our dedication to driver and vehicle safety, combined with improving operating practices through effective monitoring of fuel and tyre usage.
“This accreditation emphasises the safety and environmental impact of our fleet and efficiency to customers. It’s a great coup for us and one that sends out a strong signal to our customers and competitors that we’re committed to continuous improvement.”Tim Bentley, Walkers Transport