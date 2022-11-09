Lichfield City saw their Walsall Senior Cup hopes ended by Tividale.

Ivor Green’s men went in front midway through the first half through Jamie Elkes, but three goals in 15 minutes before the break gave the visitors the advantage.

Elkes managed to pull one back to make it 3-2 in a second half that also saw three red cards.

A bright opening saw Jack Edwards fire wide before Max Dixon saw his strike saved.

Tividale then showed their attacking intent with a shot that flew just wide of the post.

The opener went City’s way when Luke Childs’ cross found Elkes who slotted under visiting keeper Pete Hawk.

Tividale levelled after a quick break saw Taylor Townsend rifle past James Beeson from outside the box.

Dixon headed over as Lichfield looked to restore their advantage.

But it was the visitors who went ahead when Townsend once again took aim from distance and found the net to make it 2-1 five minutes before half time.

The scoring before the break wasn’t over though as another long-range effort – this time from a Brad Welding free kick – gave Beeson no chance.

Lichfield made the perfect start to the second period as they repeated their first half trick with Childs crossing for Elkes to make it 3-2.

City’s hopes of a comeback were boosted when Tividale were reduced to ten men after Jamie Hunt saw red when he picked up a second booking for a foul on Dixon.

But the visitors still posed a threat and Beeson had to be alert to keep out a shot.

Cameron Dunn saw a header saved as Lichfield went in search of a leveller, while Kyle Baxter also volleyed wide.

Hawk produced a fine save to keep out Kyle Patterson as City continued to press for an elusive equaliser.

Tempers flared late on as the referee’s red card was given another outing – this time to send Patterson off along with Tividale sub Jakob Burroughs, meaning the hosts now had ten players while the visitors were forced to see out the game with nine men.

There was still time for a late chance for Lichfield to level, but Dan Lomas saw his header hit a defender and deflect away from danger.