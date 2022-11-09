People in Lichfield are being asked to help make a difference to children in local schools.

The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), which runs five primary schools and one secondary in Lichfield – is looking for volunteers to become governors.

Known as ALTP advocates, the role sees individuals provide specialist and targeted support in an advisory capacity in areas such as safeguarding, vulnerable children, community engagement, support and challenge.

Katherine Thomas, ATLP’s governance and compliance manager, said:

“We’re looking for motivated and community-minded individuals who are excited to contribute to the ATLP’s continued efforts to deliver the very best for children and young people, their families and our wider school communities. “Advocates bring a wealth of expertise and experience from different business and industry sectors, including current and former members of the police force, education professionals and mental health practitioners just to name a few. “We’re seeking interested candidates with the right skills and profiles to align with the ethos of the partnership. Above all, we’re looking for dedicated and dynamic individuals with a passion for education who can offer challenge and support in securing strong school improvement. “These are rewarding volunteer roles, with the significant opportunity to make a lasting impact on the communities we serve. We welcome a wide range of applications to reflect the diversity of our schools.” Katherine Thomas, Arthur Terry Learning Partnership

More details on the role are available online.