Events will take place in Whittington to mark Remembrance weekend.

An Act of Remembrance will be held at the War Memorial from 10.40am on Friday (11th November), with tea and coffee available at The Dog Inn afterwards.

On Sunday, there will be a service at St Giles Church, followed by the congregation walking to the War Memorial where another Act of Remembrance will take place with uniformed organisations.

Road closures will also be in place on both mornings for safety reasons.