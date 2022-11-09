The house lights go down, eerie, blue stage lights come up, The audience quietens and the discordant cello music starts as the wraith-like figures of the Vixen Trio emerge – and Tres Tres Halloween 2022 begins.

Tres Tres Cabaret shows aren’t for everyone. The easily shocked and offended should probably stay away, but the consistently successful evenings show that the team have hit upon a winning formula, blending glamour, music and – in this case – Halloween and horror themes to good effect.

The Vixen Trio blends burlesque with humour and very fine three-part harmony singing, owing as much to the doo-wop trios of the 1950s as they do to more modern tastes.

With sets by the likes of Scarlett Daggers, Cherry Shakewell and Ginger La Rouge, the audience was kept entertained throughout – and they probably won’t see many other shows like this.

The next show is Tres Tres Christmas and will take place on 17th December.