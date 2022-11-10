A disability rights campaigner has called on authorities to do more to make disabled people feel welcome in Lichfield.

Suzanna Neill said city roads and pavements were often hazardous due to issues with loose paving and missing sections.

She also criticised the lack of spaces for wheelchair-adapted vehicles (WAV).

“The parking issue seems to have been addressed for smaller vehicles, but people like myself in WAVs, they have put up height restrictions. “Businesses have told me the council have said they are not allowed a portable ramp. “This is a tourist city and yet I can’t go to the places I want to go.” Suzanna Neill

Ms Neill and some of her friends have now joined forces to create the Lichfield Wheelies group.

“It really came together from the backlash of able-bodied people. “People just don’t understand, so we thought we could group together. “We take photos and send letters to councils, MPs and highways authorities and use that to challenge people “We are not being listened to – people are getting very frustrated.” Suzanna Neill

Lichfield District Council said height barriers had been installed in order to prevent occupation of sites by travellers.