A local farm is celebrating after being shortlisted for a national award.

Woodhouse Farm has reached the finals of the Plunkett Foundation Rural Vision Awards.

It has been nominated for both the Inclusivity Award and the Community Food and Local Supply Award.

The ceremony will take place on 17th November.

The accolade marks a double celebration, coming in the same month as Woodhouse Farm’s director, Annamarie Stone, marks the tenth anniversary of her qualification as a butcher and sausage-maker.