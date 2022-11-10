Jazz sounds return to Lichfield with a performance by the Dave Tandy Quintet.

Contemporary standards and originals will be served up at The Cathedral Hotel on 16th November.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“One of the UK’s most in demand big band, jazz, and session drummers, Dave Tandy brings his group to play a Lichfield Jazz session.

“Featuring music from the likes of the Yellowjackets and Al Jarreau – and originals too – this great band will also showcase some of the finest London and Midlands jazz musicians.”

Lichfield Arts spokesperson