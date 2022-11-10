The headteacher of a new Lichfield school has been appointed.

Richard Storer will take up the role at the Anna Seward Primary School, which opens in September 2023.

He has previously been assistant headteacher and deputy headteacher at Greysbrooke Primary School.

“Anna Seward Primary School is going to have a holistic approach whereby we provide pupils with the chance to achieve the best academic outcomes by offering a broad curriculum but, just as importantly, create chances for children to shine. “I have the experience, network and knowledge to ensure pupils will have every opportunity to excel both in and out of the classroom.” Richard Storer

The new school is part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership and will help meet demand from the new Deanslade Park development off Falkland Road.

Applications are now open for places from September 2023. For more details, visit the Staffordshire County Council website.