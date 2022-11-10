Lichfield’s MP has welcomed payments being made to households to help them deal with the cost of living crisis.

More than eight million homes across the country will receive £324 this month.

It will be the second cost of living support payment from the Government, with DWP claimants receiving the money by 23rd November. Eligible tax credit claimants will receive their payment between 23rd and 30th November.

Those able to receive the money will see it paid automatically into bank accounts from HMRC.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:

“Prices are rising across the world as we manage the aftershock of Covid-19 and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine – you only have to look at Europe and the United States. “These hundreds of pounds of cash support for each vulnerable household will be of some help. “If by December, you have not received any payment and you think you are entitled to it, you should contact your local benefits office.” Michael Fabricant

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the payments marked the latest phase support for households.