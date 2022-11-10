Lichfield’s MP has welcomed payments being made to households to help them deal with the cost of living crisis.
More than eight million homes across the country will receive £324 this month.
It will be the second cost of living support payment from the Government, with DWP claimants receiving the money by 23rd November. Eligible tax credit claimants will receive their payment between 23rd and 30th November.
Those able to receive the money will see it paid automatically into bank accounts from HMRC.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:
“Prices are rising across the world as we manage the aftershock of Covid-19 and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine – you only have to look at Europe and the United States.
“These hundreds of pounds of cash support for each vulnerable household will be of some help.
“If by December, you have not received any payment and you think you are entitled to it, you should contact your local benefits office.”Michael Fabricant
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the payments marked the latest phase support for households.
“We do understand that people are struggling and that is why we’ve consistently acted to ensure millions of low-income families are supported.
“We will continue to act with compassion as we navigate challenging global economic circumstances.
“This latest payment will help the most vulnerable people in our society who are worrying about their finances through the winter months.
“The Government’s £1,200 support package contains £400 for energy bills that is being paid in monthly instalments to all domestic energy customers between now and March 2023. It also includes a £150 council tax rebate for 85% of all UK households and the previous £326 cost of living payment made by DWP in July and by HMRC in September.
“On top of this, nearly one in ten people received the £150 disability payment in September, and a £300 addition to Winter Fuel Payments will go to over eight million pensioner households over the winter.”Mel Stride