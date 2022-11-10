Two Lichfield women are teaming up to host a workshop to help teenagers.

Yoga teacher Natalie Robertson and transformational therapist Vicky Spencer-Kibble will run a Calm and Confident Teens session from 5pm to 6.30pm on 27th November.

The workshop is aimed at helping restore teens’ confidence and equip them to cope with the

stress and anxiety that they face in their daily lives.

The session will take place at Rise Yoga on Essington Close. It costs £20 and is suitable for those aged between 12 and 16. To book, call 07592 853972.