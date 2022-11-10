Individuals and organisations are being urged to help a Burntwood community group spread some festive cheer.

Spark Burntwood has launched a Christmas appeal to help support local families and children.

They are seeking donations of new toys, craft materials, toiletries and clothes to help locals in need.

A spokesperson said:

“Last year we were able to help out over 250 children – this year you will be once again helping children in care, those affected by bereavement or in financial crisis, and those who we support who we know are more vulnerable this Christmas.” Spark Burntwood spokesperson

Drop off points are located at:

The Old Mining College Centre

Spark Community Centre

Chase Engraving Centre

Burntwood Be A Friend Community Store

Items can be donated until 2nd December. People can also purchase a present for those in need via an online wish list.

For more information or to nominate someone in need of help, email sparkchristmas@outlook.com.