Road closed sign

People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded that road closures will be in operation over the coming days due to Remembrance events

A number of local services and events are taking place across the district.

Many will see road closures in order to ensure the safety of those taking part:

Whittington Remembrance Service FridayChurch Street (from its junction with Common Lane to the junction with Back Lane)11th November
9.30am-12pm
Whittington Remembrance Service SundayChurch Street (from its junction with Common Lane to the junction with Back Lane)13th November
9am-12pm
Alrewas Remembrance Sunday ServiceWellfield Road

Fox Lane

Main Street

Oakfield Road

Kings Bromley Road

Mill End Lane		13th November
10am-11am
Alrewas Remembrance Sunday ServicePost Office Road

Mill End Lane

Kings Bromley Road

Main Street

Wellfield Road		13th November
11.30am-1pm
Lichfield Remembrance SundayBeacon Street (from its junction with Gaia Lane to its junction with Bird Street)

Bird Street (from its junction with Beacon Street to its junction with Swan Road)		13th November
9.30am-12pm
Chase Terrace Scouts Remembrance Sunday ParadeIronstone Road (from its junction with High Street, Chase Terrace to its junction with Cannock Road)

Cannock Road (from its junction with Ironstone Road to its junction with Water Street)

Water Street

Cross Street (from its junction with Water Street to its junction with Rugeley Road)

Rugeley Road (from its junction with Cross Street to its junction with High Street, Chase Terrace)

High Street (from its junction with Rugeley Road to its junction to Railway Lane)		13th November
10am-12pm
Colton Remembrance ServiceBellamour Way13th November
10.30am-12pm
Shenstone Remembrance ServicePinfold Hill

Lynn Lane (from its junction with Ashcroft Lane to the junction with Station Road)		13th November
10.30am – 11.15am
Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments