People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded that road closures will be in operation over the coming days due to Remembrance events
A number of local services and events are taking place across the district.
Many will see road closures in order to ensure the safety of those taking part:
|Whittington Remembrance Service Friday
|Church Street (from its junction with Common Lane to the junction with Back Lane)
|11th November
9.30am-12pm
|Whittington Remembrance Service Sunday
|Church Street (from its junction with Common Lane to the junction with Back Lane)
|13th November
9am-12pm
|Alrewas Remembrance Sunday Service
|Wellfield Road
Fox Lane
Main Street
Oakfield Road
Kings Bromley Road
Mill End Lane
|13th November
10am-11am
|Alrewas Remembrance Sunday Service
|Post Office Road
Mill End Lane
Kings Bromley Road
Main Street
Wellfield Road
|13th November
11.30am-1pm
|Lichfield Remembrance Sunday
|Beacon Street (from its junction with Gaia Lane to its junction with Bird Street)
Bird Street (from its junction with Beacon Street to its junction with Swan Road)
|13th November
9.30am-12pm
|Chase Terrace Scouts Remembrance Sunday Parade
|Ironstone Road (from its junction with High Street, Chase Terrace to its junction with Cannock Road)
Cannock Road (from its junction with Ironstone Road to its junction with Water Street)
Water Street
Cross Street (from its junction with Water Street to its junction with Rugeley Road)
Rugeley Road (from its junction with Cross Street to its junction with High Street, Chase Terrace)
High Street (from its junction with Rugeley Road to its junction to Railway Lane)
|13th November
10am-12pm
|Colton Remembrance Service
|Bellamour Way
|13th November
10.30am-12pm
|Shenstone Remembrance Service
|Pinfold Hill
Lynn Lane (from its junction with Ashcroft Lane to the junction with Station Road)
|13th November
10.30am – 11.15am