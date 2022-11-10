Cuppas will be in focus at a talk in Lichfield.

Erasmus Darwin House will host The Wicked History of Tea at 7pm on 16th November.

A spokesperson said:

“From the salons of the rich to the homes of the poor, the history of tea includes so much.

“Who could have foretold the wicked journey of this simple leaf and its place in our history.

“Join us for this interesting talk on the history of tea. The ticket price, of course, includes a cup of tea.”

Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson