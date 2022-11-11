Police have released CCTV images after a man suffered a broken jaw in a Lichfield city centre attack.

The incident happened at 11.50pm on Friday 5th August on Market Street.

The 19-year-old victim was approached and assaulted by a man following an argument. He suffered serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw.



The suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, slim build with dark short hair. He was wearing a green and white camouflage pattern jacket.



Anyone with any information should message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident number 197 of 7 August, or call 101.



Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.