Firefighters in Barton-under-Needwood have received a commendation for their efforts to help a woman in distress off a bridge.

The orange watch team – Antony Doolan, Nigel Waterhouse, Thomas Hickman, Alfred Lifuti, Simon Manning and Timothy Parry – were nominated after spotting the incident on a bridge above the A38 in June.

They had been returning from another call when they spotted the woman in distress. They turned their appliance around and helped the woman to safety.

Their efforts have now seen them receive the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer’s Commendation Award.

Station manager Richard Williams said: