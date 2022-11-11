The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have visited the National Memorial Arboretum as part of Armistice Day commemorations.

A Service of Remembrance was held at the Armed Forces Memorial, which included wreath-laying and a two minute silence at 11am.

A poem – Floral Tribute – written by Simon Armitage in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II was also read out.

The Duke and Duchess also completed the planting of 26 new trees along the road leading to the National Memorial Arboretum as part of a tribute to the late monarch.

Forming part of The Queen’s Green Canopy – a nationwide initiative created to honour Queen Elizabeth II – the new avenue is the first step towards creating a new approach to the arboretum.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“As our patron, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was gracious and unwavering in her support for the arboretum over many years, from her first visit in July 2002 as part of her Golden Jubilee tour, to her final visit in May 2016 for the dedication of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment Memorial.” Philippa Rawlinson

Launched in March 2021 when Queen Elizabeth II and the then Prince of Wales planted a tree within the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Queen’s Green Canopy began as a nationwide initiative to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The project was extended following the monarch’s death and now more than a million trees have been planted in her name across the nation.

The Arboretum’s contribution to The Queen’s Green Canopy has been planted along Barley Green Lane, from the A513 roundabout to Croxall Corner, on 7.5 acres of land donated by the Leavesley family.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: