New figures have shown that foodbank usage is continuing to soar in Lichfield.

National data released by the Trussell Trust showed that between April and September the number of food parcels issued rose by 33%.

But local figures from Lichfield Foodbank showed that the figure jumped by 78% in the same period.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wanted to “build a country where, ideally, nobody needs to use a food bank”.

David Clarke, chair of Lichfield Foodbank, said those words now needed to be followed up.

“I call upon him to honour that commitment now – and I call upon our locally elected representatives to get behind him and encourage him to do just that. “Initially, that will mean what we have been asking for 18 months, an increase in welfare benefits in line with inflation now and not kicked down the line once again to April 2023.” David Clarke

The data revealed that Lichfield Foodbank had seen a 297% increase in parcels being distributed since 2019 – way in excess of the national average of 52%.

The organisation said it was now regularly having to distribute more than 200 food parcels each week.

People can find out more about donating to Lichfield Foodbank online.