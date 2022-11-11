Advent carol services will be held at Lichfield Cathedral later this month.

They will take place at 6pm on 26th and 27th November.

A spokesperson said:

“This will be a beautiful, thought-provoking service with readings and carols that help us begin the Advent journey. “Starting in darkness, the cathedral is gradually lit by thousands of candles as the first of the Advent Candles is taken in procession through the church.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

For more details, visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.