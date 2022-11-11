Remembrance Sunday will be marked with a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum.

A service on 13th November will be held at the foot of the Armed Forces Memorial.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“As a former soldier, I know first-hand how important these commemorations are for both current serving and former personnel and their families.

“All who serve in our army, air force and navy protect our country, with honour, courage and commitment and it’s vital we recognise and acknowledge the risks they take and sacrifices they make to keep us safe.

“Remembrance Sunday gives us a great opportunity to honour and thank all those in or connected to our armed forces and I would urge people to try and find time to attend a service to pay tribute over the weekend.”

Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council