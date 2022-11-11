A new initiative in Staffordshire has seen police work with hotel staff to help them spot possible signs of children exploitation.

Operation Makesafe was launched by Staffordshire Police to allow workers how best to report any vulnerable youngsters who may be at risk on their premises.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Price, from the child protection and exploitation team at the force, said the training would allow hotel staff to identify and flag any concerns.

“Sadly, child sexual exploitation is happening as more and more young people are targeted by offenders looking to exploit them. “This is why we’re training hotel staff to help them to understand what child sexual exploitation is and what the implications are. “Being able to spot the signs and then be able to act to help those at risk is crucial in order to protect children.” Det Sgt Rebecca Price, Staffordshire Police

Anyone who is concerned about the safety of a young person should call Staffordshire Police on 101, speak in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or in an emergency call 999