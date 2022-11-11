New plans have been unveiled to demolish a property in Lichfield and build a new home on the site.

The dormer bungalow – known as Little Meadows – on St Chad’s Close had previously seen a similar planning application withdrawn.

But following feedback on the original proposals, a new plan has now been put forward with some changes such as the removal of first floor windows and a reduction in the overall height of the proposed building.

A planning statement said:

“The changes were discussed with Lichfield District Council’s planning officer in a meeting in October. “The architect for this application was advised that the design should be considered acceptable in terms of massing and overlooking if the changes were incorporated.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.