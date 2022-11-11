People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to have their say on new parliamentary constituency boundary proposals.

A number of changes have been put forward, including moving Whittington into the Tamworth voting area.

Previous plans to also move Streethay out of the Lichfield constituency have also been ditched, while Wall will be moved into it under the latest proposals.

A Boundary Commission for England consultation on the issue is seeking more views before a final decision is made.

Staffordshire County Council’s leader, Cllr Alan White, said:

“The Boundary Commission for England’s review of parliamentary constituencies does include some significant changes for Staffordshire. “It’s important that people across the county feed back into the consultation and we’d encourage people to have their say ahead of its close on 5th December.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The 2023 Boundary Review is aiming to rebalance the number of electors each MP represents. As part of the review, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

After this final consultation has closed on 5th December, the commission will analyse the responses and form its final recommendations, which will be submitted to Parliament by July 2023.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said:

“Last year we published our initial proposals for new constituency boundaries – our first go at what the map should look like. “We are delighted with the huge number of comments from members of the public on our initial proposals, many which included valuable evidence about local communities. “We now believe we are close to the best map of constituencies that can be achieved under the rules we are working to. “However, we still want people to tell us what they think of this latest map before we submit our final recommendations to Parliament next year.” Tim Bowden, Boundary Commission for England

People can view and comment on the new map at bcereviews.org.uk