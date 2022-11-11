A vegan market is returning to Lichfield this weekend.

The event will be held in Market Square on Sunday (13th November).

Lewis Beresford, from organiser the Vegan Market Co, said:

“We are so excited to be back in Lichfield.

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Lichfield.”

