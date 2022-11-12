The cast has been confirmed for a new Christmas comedy play coming to the Lichfield Garrick next month.

The Bah Humbug Club, created by local writer Carolyn Scott-Jeffs, will be at the city theatre from 8th to 27th December.

Érin Geraghty, Danny Horn, Beck Greig and Rosie Coles will take on the roles of four incompatible strangers who don’t like the festive period spending it together by chance – only for them to choose to spend the next 20 Christmases together.

Irish actor Érin brings decades of screen and stage experience with a career which began in 1966 when she was chosen to dance in a film with Julie Andrews.

She will take on the role of Pauline, the main protagonist in The Bah Humbug Club.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be coming to lovely Lichfield over Christmas, especially for such a fun play. “Christmas is so overhyped that many people find it overwhelming and for many, it’s a painful lonely time. The Bah Humbug Club is the perfect adult antidote to it all – a Christmas show for those who don’t like Christmas.” Érin Geraghty

Matt Clay, interim executive manager of the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“We can’t wait to welcome Érin, Beck, Danny and Rosie to Lichfield and to be producing this brand-new show by talented local writer Carolyn Scott-Jeffs. “The production promises a lot of laughs, tears, and nostalgia and is the perfect Christmas entertainment.” Matt Clay

Tickets for The Bah Humbug Club are available from www.lichfieldgarrick.com.