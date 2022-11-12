People are being invited to find out about the work being carried out by an organisation helping people overcome addiction in Lichfield.

Better Way Recovery will host the event from 2pm to 5pm as they mark three years of funding.

A spokesperson said:

“Come along, meet the team and celebrate the impact Better Way is having in the community.” Better Way Recovery spokesperson

The event will take place at the organisation’s centre at 71 Upper St John Street

For more details on the services offered, visit the Better Way Recovery website.