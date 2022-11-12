Chasetown came from two goals down to secure a victory on the road at Dereham Town.

The hosts took the lead inside two minutes when Oli Yun fired home from long range.

Things got even worse three minutes later when The Magpies doubled their advantage after Dion Frary got to the near post and diverted the ball past Curtis Pond.

Chasetown responded with two half chances. Jayden Campbell had a shot blocked for a corner and then skipper Danny O’Callaghan forced a comfortable save from home keeper Ross Bilham.

The visitors were given a glimmer of hope just beyond the half hour as O’Callaghan’s shot went through the legs of a defender and Jack Langston fired home from six yards out.

Chasetown deservedly levelled in the 51st minute. A superb cross from Ben Lund was met by a downward header from Joey Butlin.

Bilham made a stunning save to keep out a deflected Jordan Evans long range effort and then Lund was inches wide from outside the area as the visitors look to complete the turnaround.

The Scholars were in the ascendancy and Bilham made another full length save to keep out an Oli Hayward volley from 25 yards.

Man of the match Ben Lund gave Chasetown a 3-2 lead with a delicate chip over Bilham from a through ball by O’Callaghan.

Langston had a shot saved and then Lund has his effort cleared off the line by defender Richard Black as Chasetown ran out worthy winners.