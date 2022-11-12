Small businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered digital marketing support to help them grow.

Staffordshire County Council’s Get Started and Grow scheme offers companies up to five years old the chance to get a review and expert advice from Hub Creative Services.

Businesses have until the end of November to register their interest in pre-Christmas digital marketing support.

The county council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“We have a strong record for start-up survival in the county and our business support programme has provided advice to new businesses in areas where they have less expertise to give them added confidence. “Our research has shown that we need to direct some of our support to step-up businesses which have been operating for over two years. It’s an ideal time for businesses to take advantage of digital marketing support at this time of year. “We believe there is considerable unrealised potential in entrepreneurs across the county, and this fully-funded digital marketing package will help many small businesses build their sales base.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The Get Started and Grow programme also offers new and growing businesses branding, website and logo design, cashflow forecasts and business plans for free.

More details are available online or by emailing getstarted@staffordshire.gov.uk.