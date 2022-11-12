Care providers in Staffordshire are being invited to apply for funding to help with the costs of training staff.

The Workforce Development Fund (WDF) is being co-ordinated by Staffordshire County Council and allows companies to claim back money towards workers completing social care qualifications and learning programmes.

Money can also be put towards the costs of Diplomas in Care and apprenticeships.

Cllr Paul Northcott, cabinet support member for public health and integrated care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our priority is to make sure that people in Staffordshire can access the best care possible and to do this we need to have the right people with the right skills working in the sector. “Working in care can be an extremely rewarding profession with lots of opportunities for progression and personal development. “This is a fantastic opportunity for local care companies to train their staff while receiving a contribution towards the costs of learning. “I would urge local care providers to register and make an application to the fund.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

Care providers can find out more about accessing the funding by emailing cmdt@staffordshire.gov.uk.