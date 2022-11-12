Large poppies have been installed at a Fradley development to mark Remembrance weekend.

Barratt Homes has put them up on lampposts at the Fradley Manor scheme.



Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“We have decorated our developments with poppies to honour the occasion as a tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflict.

“During this time of remembrance, we’re encouraging residents of Staffordshire to take in the poppies onsite when walking by and take a moment of quiet reflection.”

Adrian Evans, Barratt Homes