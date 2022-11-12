A Lichfield business has launched a Christmas advert.
Vivid Ink – which operates 13 studios across the region, including one on Bird Street – has created the ad after seeing success with Halloween videos in recent years.
It comes as many national retailers launch their campaigns in a bid to drive business over the festive period.
Vivid Ink’s Lichfield-based founder, Andy Gough, said:
“When you think Christmas, you might not think tattoos, but you’d be surprised.
“We have had a good buzz around our Halloween videos over the last couple of years, so we thought why not have a crack at a Christmas one?
“The idea was to pull on the heart strings, not the purse strings, with a heartfelt message like all the big ads do at this time of year.
“We opened our Lichfield studio back in 2018 and now have a team of six incredibly talented artists – we are always excited to show the true meaning behind people’s tattoos, and we hope that this Christmas advert does just that.”Andy Gough, Vivid Ink