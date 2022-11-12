People are being inited to join a fundraising pre-Christmas fair in Burntwood.

The event at the Scouts HQ on Ironstone Road will take place from 11am to 2pm on 19th November.

Money raised will go towards Marie Curie Cancer Care.

The event has been organised by 98-year-old Sheila Tuckey who said she wanted to support the charity after they cared for her late grandson during his terminal illness.

“I hope that people will come along and support this fund-raising event for an organisation that is very close to my heart. “When I organised a fair last year, I thought that might be my last event but, with the support of family and friends, I’m still raring to go.” Sheila Tuckey

For more information, contact Sheila on 07947 176 117.