A sports club in Burntwood is opening up as a warm space this winter.

Chasetown FC will welcome people struggling with the cost of heating or loneliness from 9.30am to 2.30pm every Friday.

A spokesperson said:

“Come along for a chat, a laugh, a winter warm, have a cuppa, meet new people and relax in a warm, comfortable and friendly environment.” Chasetown Football Club spokesperson

It is part of the Warmer Welcome initiative running at venues across Burntwood, including St Anne’s Church, Grangemoor Working Men’s Club, St John’s Church and Spark Burntwood.

For more details, visit the Warmer Welcome Facebook page.