Members of the armed forces community in Staffordshire are being reminded about the support on offer to help them cope with the cost of living crisis.

The Royal British Legion’s Everyday Needs Grant offers up to £2,400 for eligible applicants to pay for things such as energy costs, clothing and kitchen appliances, while charities such as SSAFA can provide support.

Staffordshire County Council’s Here to Help campaign is also signposting people to help and advice.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at the county council, said:

“I know that many of our armed forces communities will be worried about the rising cost of living and extra pressures on household budgets but I would like to reassure them that there is support available. “In addition to our own Here to Help campaign and webpages, there is support available from local armed forces organisations working across the county. “Getting help early can also make a big difference, so I would encourage families to get in touch. “We continue to work with our partners to support our armed forces community and to encourage other organisations to pledge their support. “The county council also signed the Armed Forces Covenant in May 2012, our promise to help integrate local armed forces as a valued part of Staffordshire’s communities.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Further information on support available can be found at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/heretohelp.