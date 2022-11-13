Residents in Burntwood have been thanked after creating a Remembrance Sunday display.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho attended Prince’s Park to meet volunteers who had decorated the area with poppies and a silhouette of a soldier.

He said:

“On behalf of the community I thank the volunteers who dressed the park to honour our fallen.

“It was a privilege to have been able to contribute to the project by using my district community funding.

“It was lovely to see our community turn up outside the park to take pictures, watch the scout parade and to observe the two minutes silence – that’s something I love about our town, we always turn out.”

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho