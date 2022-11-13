A cottage could be demolished if plans are approved.

The proposals would see a replacement three-bedroom property built close to the site of the existing Field Cottage on Stockford Lane in Hilliard’s Cross.

A planning statement said the removal of the property was required to allow as part of a plan for the land it occupies.

“The location of the existing cottage within the field restricts current agricultural operations and will significantly impact on the extraction of sand and gravel, which is due to take place in the field shortly. “The cottage has been used for staff accommodation and its relocation is part of the wider investment programme for Sittles Farm. “The proposed area for the relocation of the cottage is adjacent to Roadside Cottage on Stockford Lane. The land is a corner of a field that is not farmed. “The former cottage would be demolished and the site returned to agricultural use, following mineral extraction, allowing the full extent of the field to be farmed going forward, releasing around 0.3 acres of additional high quality arable land.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.