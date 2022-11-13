Council chiefs have paid tribute to community groups who have opened their doors to keep vulnerable Burntwood residents warm this winter.
The Warmer Welcome scheme has seen a range of venues across the town offer a place for those struggling with rising energy bills and loneliness to go.
Burntwood Town Council has allocated £2,000 to help fund the initiative.
A log of locations for residents to visit has been created as part of a partnership with Esther Allen from Spark Burntwood.
Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the town council, said:
“We were ahead of the game in this town as we were looking ahead over the summer for ways to help locally and I’m really pleased that Lichfield District Council has now come on board to support Warmer Welcome.
“We are hoping soon to get a leaflet through every door in Burntwood, but would also urge everyone to pass the information on by word of mouth for those who don’t use social media.
“It proves, what we’ve known for a long time – that Burntwood is a warm and welcoming community that cares about the people we represent.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council
Current Warmer Welcome locations include:
|Monday – 10.30am to 12.30am
|St John’s Church
|Monday – 12pm to 5pm
|Grangemoor Working Men’s Club
|Tuesday – 10am to 12pm
|Burntwood Library
|Tuesday – 10am to 3pm
|Old Mining College (over 55s only)
|Tuesday – 10am to 12pm
|Chase Terrace Methodist Church
|Wednesday – 10am to 11am
|Burntwood Library
|Thursday – 12.30pm to 2.30pm
|Liberty Jamboree at Cherry Close
|Thursday – 11am to 1pm
|St Anne’s Church
|Friday – 9.30am to 2.30pm
|Chasetown Football Club
|Saturday – 9.30am to 1pm
|Spark Burntwood
|Monday to Friday – 7am to 10pm
|Burntwood Leisure Centre
|Saturday and Sunday – 7am to 6pm
|Burntwood Leisure Centre
|Daily – 12pm to 10.30pm
|The Crown Inn
Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Darren Ennis said:
“Any councillor worth their salt knows that people are truly concerned about heating bills this winter along with all of the other cost of living increases.
“As the Council closest to the community we serve, we were keen to do what we can to help out and it’s great that this small amount of funding will bring a lot of relief to a lot of people over these next few months.”Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council