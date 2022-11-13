Council chiefs have paid tribute to community groups who have opened their doors to keep vulnerable Burntwood residents warm this winter.

The Warmer Welcome scheme has seen a range of venues across the town offer a place for those struggling with rising energy bills and loneliness to go.

Burntwood Town Council has allocated £2,000 to help fund the initiative.

A log of locations for residents to visit has been created as part of a partnership with Esther Allen from Spark Burntwood.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the town council, said:

“We were ahead of the game in this town as we were looking ahead over the summer for ways to help locally and I’m really pleased that Lichfield District Council has now come on board to support Warmer Welcome. “We are hoping soon to get a leaflet through every door in Burntwood, but would also urge everyone to pass the information on by word of mouth for those who don’t use social media. “It proves, what we’ve known for a long time – that Burntwood is a warm and welcoming community that cares about the people we represent.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Current Warmer Welcome locations include:

Monday – 10.30am to 12.30am St John’s Church Monday – 12pm to 5pm Grangemoor Working Men’s Club Tuesday – 10am to 12pm Burntwood Library Tuesday – 10am to 3pm Old Mining College (over 55s only) Tuesday – 10am to 12pm Chase Terrace Methodist Church Wednesday – 10am to 11am Burntwood Library Thursday – 12.30pm to 2.30pm Liberty Jamboree at Cherry Close Thursday – 11am to 1pm St Anne’s Church Friday – 9.30am to 2.30pm Chasetown Football Club Saturday – 9.30am to 1pm Spark Burntwood Monday to Friday – 7am to 10pm Burntwood Leisure Centre Saturday and Sunday – 7am to 6pm Burntwood Leisure Centre Daily – 12pm to 10.30pm The Crown Inn

Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Darren Ennis said: