Cllr Darren Ennis (left) and Cllr Sue Woodward (right) at a Warmer Welcome session at Chasetown Football Club

Council chiefs have paid tribute to community groups who have opened their doors to keep vulnerable Burntwood residents warm this winter.

The Warmer Welcome scheme has seen a range of venues across the town offer a place for those struggling with rising energy bills and loneliness to go.

Burntwood Town Council has allocated £2,000 to help fund the initiative.

A log of locations for residents to visit has been created as part of a partnership with Esther Allen from Spark Burntwood.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the town council, said:

“We were ahead of the game in this town as we were looking ahead over the summer for ways to help locally and I’m really pleased that Lichfield District Council has now come on board to support Warmer Welcome.

“We are hoping soon to get a leaflet through every door in Burntwood, but would also urge everyone to pass the information on by word of mouth for those who don’t use social media. 

“It proves, what we’ve known for a long time – that Burntwood is a warm and welcoming community that cares about the people we represent.”

Current Warmer Welcome locations include:

Monday – 10.30am to 12.30amSt John’s Church
Monday – 12pm to 5pmGrangemoor Working Men’s Club
Tuesday – 10am to 12pmBurntwood Library
Tuesday – 10am to 3pmOld Mining College (over 55s only)
Tuesday – 10am to 12pmChase Terrace Methodist Church
Wednesday – 10am to 11amBurntwood Library
Thursday – 12.30pm to 2.30pmLiberty Jamboree at Cherry Close
Thursday – 11am to 1pmSt Anne’s Church
Friday – 9.30am to 2.30pmChasetown Football Club
Saturday – 9.30am to 1pmSpark Burntwood
Monday to Friday – 7am to 10pmBurntwood Leisure Centre
Saturday and Sunday – 7am to 6pmBurntwood Leisure Centre
Daily – 12pm to 10.30pmThe Crown Inn

Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Darren Ennis said:

“Any councillor worth their salt knows that people are truly concerned about heating bills this winter along with all of the other cost of living increases.

“As the Council closest to the community we serve, we were keen to do what we can to help out and it’s great that this small amount of funding will bring a lot of relief to a lot of people over these next few months.”

