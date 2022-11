A former leader of Burntwood Town Council could return to the authority next week.

Conservative hopeful Norma Bacon will bid to to fill the vacant Hunslet ward seat when councillors meet on 16th November.

But she will face competition from independent hopeful Clive Hiley, with members set to co-opt a new representative after not enough electors in the ward called for a by-election.

The seat was left vacant following the resignation of Tory councillor Samuel Tapper.