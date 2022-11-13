The popular sounds of Fred Zeppelin will back in Lichfield later this month.

The Led Zeppelin tribute band are celebrating 29 years on stage together – and local fans will be able to catch them at the Lichfield Guildhall on 25th November.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Fred Zeppelin are real fans and formed out of their admiration and love of Led Zeppelin’s music. “As their name suggests, the band do not take themselves too seriously – they know the praise belongs to Robert, Jimmy, John Paul Jones and Bonzo. “The Fredz will still continue with their tradition of honouring the music of Led Zeppelin and not dressing up. They are not a cabaret style look-a-like act.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets can be booked on the Lichfield Arts website.