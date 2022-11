People in Whittington will get two markets instead of one next weekend.

The Bell car park will host the monthly village market from 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday (19th November), with fundraising fresh apple juice being sold for £3.50 a bottle to help support Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group’s planting work in the area.

Meanwhile, The Dog Inn will host a festive shopping event on the same day from 10am to 2pm, featuring small business stalls, mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies.