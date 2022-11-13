A service at the National Memorial Arboretum has marked Remembrance Sunday.

Thousands of people were in attendance to hear readings and musical performances, including the sounding of The Last Post by a bugler from The Band of the Prince of Wales.

Wreaths were also laid on the Armed Forces Memorial to mark the national day of remembrance.

Meanwhile, a service was also held at Lichfield Cathedral to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The Vice Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, James Leavesley DL, accompanied by the Mayor of Lichfield Cllr Jamie Checkland then led the civic party into the Remembrance Gardens to observe the national two minutes silence and perform a wreath-laying ceremony.